Hilarious Video: Patriots Warn Antifa Not To Mess With Conservatives, Law-Abiding Citizens

Image Credits: @NFrechen/Twitter.

A pair of patriots put out a hilarious video mocking the Antifa soy boys causing mayhem across the country, warning if they’ll regret it if they escalate to using lethal force.

The video shows Adam Calhoun, a country singer and hip-hop artist, and his son put out the video in response to an Antifa member encouraging his “comrades” to use lethal force against anyone who isn’t aligned with them politically.

Democrat Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, who is marinated in white guilt and famously declared that white supremacists were behind the rioting and looting has announced pro-Antifa state Attorney General Keith Ellison will lead the prosecution against Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin

Take advantage of one of nature’s most hardworking nutrients with Vasobeet now at 60% off!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

2020 Pandemic Race Riots

2020 Pandemic Race Riots

U.S. News
Comments
America is Fed Up With the Left

America is Fed Up With the Left

U.S. News
Comments

Buzzkill: Man Threatened To Unleash ‘Riot Control Bees’ If Protest Became Riot

U.S. News
comments

Video: Rioters Burn Property of Homeless People in Austin

U.S. News
comments

George Floyd’s Brother Condemns Violent Riots

U.S. News
comments

Comments