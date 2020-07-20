Hilarious Video: "Woke" Person and Racist Find Out They Have Lots In Common

A new video from comedian Ryan Long looks at the long list of similarities between the current woke liberal and bonafide racists.

It turns out the current state of being “woke” and being racist are two sides of the same coin.


Miami didn’t think the satire was funny. The white cop should move to Virginia where he can identify as anything if Democrats pass their bill. He just won’t be able to criticize government officials as they propose to make that a crime. And, “unword” the new tactic of the “cancel culture”

Our Christmas in July sale is now live! Get double Patriot Points and free shipping on our hottest products!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Broward County Emergency Order Mandates People Wear 'Facial Coverings' Inside Their Own Homes

Broward County Emergency Order Mandates People Wear ‘Facial Coverings’ Inside Their Own Homes

U.S. News
Comments
St. Louis couple charged with illegal use of arms for ‘threatening peaceful protesters’ who crashed into their private community

St. Louis couple charged with illegal use of arms for ‘threatening peaceful protesters’ who crashed into their private community

U.S. News
Comments

Absurd Lawsuit Claims Tucker Carlson Sexually Harassed a Woman by Taking His Jacket Off on Set

U.S. News
comments

Red Bull Fires ‘Woke’ Diversity Directors Who Tried to Push For BLM Support

U.S. News
comments

Highlights: Local BLM Commies Run Wild in Austin Texas

U.S. News
comments

Comments