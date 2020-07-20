Hilarious Video: "Woke" Person and Racist Find Out They Have Lots In Common

A new video from comedian Ryan Long looks at the long list of similarities between the current woke liberal and bonafide racists.

It turns out the current state of being “woke” and being racist are two sides of the same coin.



Miami didn’t think the satire was funny. The white cop should move to Virginia where he can identify as anything if Democrats pass their bill. He just won’t be able to criticize government officials as they propose to make that a crime. And, “unword” the new tactic of the “cancel culture”

Our Christmas in July sale is now live! Get double Patriot Points and free shipping on our hottest products!