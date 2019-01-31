Hilarious: WWE's Biggest Villain Character Is An Environmental Extremist

In a hilarious plot development, World Wrestling Entertainment’s latest villain champion is a vegan environmental extremist who carries around an ‘Eco-friendly’ hemp championship belt and derides fans who are ‘killing the planet’ by eating meat and guzzling gas.

WWE wrestling is a scripted and often ridiculed form of ‘sports entertainment’, but it regularly excels at holding up a mirror to popular culture, and in that success attracts millions of eyeballs around the globe.

Reports in the mainstream news today note that Daniel Bryan, previously a staunch fan-favorite for years, has undergone a character change to become the most hated villain in the company by radically amping up his apparently real life veganism and environmental concerns and (in wrestling character) shoving it down the throats of fans.

Chase Field should be ashamed of themselves. Made from factory farmed pigs, an intelligent and extremely social mammal, and cheese from cows, who’s baby’s were ripped away from them. THEN add the heart disease delivered to the people who eat it. #SHAME #TheWorstGeneration https://t.co/6zlJ5zpyRN — Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) January 24, 2019

Greenland’s Melting Ice Nears a ‘Tipping Point,’ Scientists Say https://t.co/pmwkwcAj2l #SDLive — Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) January 22, 2019

Shame on both @AJStylesOrg and @Wwe for encouraging people to eat hotdogs. Pigs are smarter are smarter than dogs, yet you would all be up in arms if they did this to your pets. @peta2 pic.twitter.com/eex961MGmr — Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) January 16, 2019

On the Smackdown show this week, Bryan unveiled the new title belt along with a lecture about how the old belt was a disgusting “symbol of excess” and “gaudy” because of the gold and jewels, and that it was “made from cheap labor”.

THIS is the new symbol of excellence. Say hello to the new 100% SUSTAINABLE HEMP #WWEChampionship! #SDLive @WWEDanielBryan pic.twitter.com/2C8yszzAko — WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2019

Bryan lectured that the belt was “bound by the skin of an animal whose life had been taken from it,” before going on to hilariously create a back story about ‘Daisy’ the cow who had to ‘feel insufferable pain’ for the belt to be made.

To choruses of booing, Bryan declared that the “new symbol of excellence” is a belt made from “100 per cent sustainable organic hemp and carved from a naturally-fallen oak.”

Bryan and his big ugly bearded lumberjack shirt wearing buddy threw the old belt in the garbage, prompting fans to taunt him with a chant of ‘please recycle’.

It’s a plot twist that is gaining a lot of attention and success for WWE, most notably because Bryan, while espousing how Eco-friendly he is, is playing a straight up villain.

Why is this working so well and garnering attention?

Because people on the whole despise hypocritical environmental extremists who lecture them on carbon footprints, unsustainable lifestyles, and generally how they should live their lives.

Often those kind of people are really self absorbed virtue signalers and vacuous celebrities who are the worst offenders when it comes to carbon footprints and living sustainably.