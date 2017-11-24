Steven Crowder exposes Amazon’s glorified spyware known as Alexa and shows how it has a far-left leaning disposition.

Crowder starts off with a seemingly simple question. How many genders are there?

Alexa responds with an answer straight out of a gender-studies handbook, saying male and female are the main two genders “on the spectrum,” but that it is not known how many genders actually exist.

From there Alexa continues to spew leftist rhetoric, such as giving a detailed description of the Prophet Muhammad and calling the Muslim idol, “a wise prophet,” but then saying Jesus was simply “a fictional character.”

Crowder continues asking Alexa political questions and Alexa continues to give jaded answers like leaving out the fact that Stalin killed millions of people.

Crowder closes the video by saying, “This is how far progressivism has gone in Silicon Valley. Not only do the anti-free-speech, militant, fascist social justice warriors have to do mental loop-de-loops to try and keep their worldview sensible, but now they program it into their artificial intelligence.”