HILLARY 2020? Bill says ‘no permanent defeats in politics’, pols often ‘refight battles with oldest demons’

Bill and Hillary Clinton have been talking a lot about the 2020 presidential race lately, using loaded language and regular media appearances and other self-promotion that suggests they’re itching for a Clinton-Trump rematch.

The former president and first lady recently explained their concerns about the 2020 election in Washington, D.C. during a stop on their nationwide tour, “An Evening with the Clintons,” and offered excuses for why they’re not yet endorsing a Democrat candidate.

Hillary told her disciples Democrats need a nominee who can “win both the popular vote and the Electoral College,” while pointing out her strengths over her 2016 primary candidate Bernie Sanders, The Atlantic reports.



Hillary Clinton was interviewed by Rachel Maddow and in an epic display of MSM propaganda continued to cast President Trump as a traitor who colluded with the Russians against America. Alex breaks down how the left is still shocked by the results of the 2016 election.

Bill added that Democrats must have faith that “someone will rise” to carry the party in 2020, and explained how politicians are often “called upon” to “refight battles with our oldest demons.”

HILLARY CLINTON IS RUNNING AGAIN Yep She's writing OpEds She's going on TV to renew her case, citing Mueller Report, that Putin helped Trump win, even suggesting votes were stolen from her in Florida She's advising how Dems can impeach Trump Her husband is starting a podcast — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) May 2, 2019

According to The Atlantic:

The room wasn’t quite sold out, but it did include more than one person who started cheering that Hillary should run again in 2020. “I think what everyone is hoping for is a nominee who will win both the popular vote and the Electoral College,” Hillary said, while declining to say anything specific about the (Democrat) field other than “it’s really, really early in the process, and there’s so much to be revealed about each of the candidates.” …

After wandering through several other topics from Bill’s funding of programs in Africa to what to do about gun violence now, they kept making their way back to 2020. Americans know better now, they said. Journalists know better now, social-media companies know better now, Democrats know better now, they insisted, blending spotty optimism about the future with resentment over everything from former FBI Director James Comey to The New York Times.

“There are no permanent victories and defeats in politics, and if you think about it, we are repeatedly called upon in new and different circumstances to refight battles with our oldest demons which lurk inside all our hearts,” Bill said.

The Clintons also unveiled a new video at the D.C. event, showing Hillary reading selections from the Special Counsel report alongside Bill and comedian activist Jordan Klepper.

A few days later, Hillary appeared on MSNBC to discuss the report with host Rachel Maddow and mock Trump for calling on Russians during the 2016 campaign to recover 30,000 emails that were deleted from her unsecured private server during her tenure as secretary of state, USA Todayreports.

“China, if you’re listening, why don’t you get Trump’s tax returns?” Clinton said. “I’m sure the media would richly reward you.”

The Clinton campaigning follows months of speculation that Hillary Clinton may mount a third campaign for president, a dream those close to her have worked to keep alive. In March, Clinton told MSNBC she didn’t plan on joining the race, but the next day “someone close with Clinton” told The New York Times she hadn’t decided to “close the door” just yet.

The month prior, Clinton told the 2019 MAKERS conference “it often takes a woman to get the job done,” though she’s also repeatedly stolen the thunder from other female Democrats when they’ve announced their intentions to enter the Democrat primary.

When Sen. Kamala Harris announced her White House bid in February, CNN’s Jeff Zeleny told “Inside Politics” three Clinton insiders informed him the same week that Clinton is “not closing the doors to this.”

It was a similar situation when Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand and Elizabeth Warren entered the race, announcements that were also followed by not-so-subtle messages from Clinton that she’s already been there, done that.

Following Warren’s announcement, Clinton posted a picture to Twitter of Bill’s election night victory with Hillary and daughter Chelsea gazing skyward in awe of the amazing accomplishment.

When Gillibrand made it official, Clinton posted a different picture of her time as first lady in the White House.

And while the 2020 Democrat primary is still seven months away, some are already speculating that Clinton is simply waiting for the right time – when she’s “called upon” to “refight battles” she’s already lost more than once.

In the meantime, it seems Bill and Hillary are content with vetting possible campaign messages with those still willing to give them money.

“If you want to save democracy,” Bill told folks at the recent D.C. event, “you have to save the core idea that we’re all created equal.”