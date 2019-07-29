Hillary And Obama Face The Music

The multifaceted investigation of the investigators has begun, with President Trump again publicly spotlighting the ongoing evidence of Russian collusion by the Clintons.

The DOJ has been looking into possible criminal activity by the Obama Administration since Bob Barr gained control.

With the replacement of National Intelligence Director Dan Coats with John Ratcliffe, are we finally witnessing the beginning of a long-awaited counterstrike against the deeply rooted criminal elements in government?

This all comes as the Russian Collusion/Impeachment coup hoax finally reveals itself and falls apart?


Related Articles

CNN Host Suggests Trump's Rhetoric to Blame For Garlic Festival Shooting of Hispanic Boy

CNN Host Suggests Trump’s Rhetoric to Blame For Garlic Festival Shooting of Hispanic Boy

U.S. News
Comments
Ilhan Omar Retweets Violent 'Joke' Aimed at Senator Rand Paul

Ilhan Omar Retweets Violent ‘Joke’ Aimed at Senator Rand Paul

U.S. News
Comments

Trump is Right About Baltimore

U.S. News
comments

Baltimore’s Rat Problem is So Bad, Roads Are Collapsing

U.S. News
comments

Rat Problem Is So Bad In Baltimore That A Documentary Film Was Made About It

U.S. News
comments

Comments