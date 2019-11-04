Hillary Bedevils Dems With Another Run

Hillary Clinton is preparing America for her inevitable rematch with President Donald Trump.

All of the telltale signs are there.

She is making the rounds on television and surpassing the exposure of current Democratic candidates while Bill Clinton recently blurted out, “She may or not ever run for anything,” when faced with speculation that Hillary would make another embarrassing attempt.

Meanwhile, Hillary continues to journey down the presidential campaign trail as she rallies never-Trumpers deep in the heart of Texas.

To add fuel to her hellfire, Hillary is emerging as the “voice of reason” of the Democratic party as Nancy Pelosi fishtails a bus full of jackasses after a hard left turn out of the impeachment ditch.

By the way, our Everything Must Go Emergency Sale is now live! Get 50% off DNA Force Plus at the Infowars Store now!

Watch Live

Featured


Related Articles

Author: Russiagate Was A Political Hit Job Against Trump Campaign By FBI

Author: Russiagate Was A Political Hit Job Against Trump Campaign By FBI

U.S. News
Comments
Oklahoma City Police Investigating "It's Okay to be White Fliers" as Potential Hate Crime

Oklahoma City Police Investigating “It’s Okay to be White Fliers” as Potential Hate Crime

U.S. News
Comments

Ilhan Omar: Bernie Sanders ‘a President Who Will Fight Against Western Imperialism’

U.S. News
comments

Allegedly Transgender Woman Gashes 79-Year-Old Man’s Head With Stiletto For Preaching On Subway: Report

U.S. News
comments

Alex Jones Invades Hillary Clinton Rally in Armored Vehicle

U.S. News
comments

Comments