Hillary: "Biden Should Not Concede Under Any Circumstances"

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton sat down for a virtual interview with her former aide Jennifer Palmieri on Monday to discuss the 2020 election.

In a clip from the interview, Palmieri asked Clinton “what Trump will do” if Biden wins.

“I think that [Republicans] have a couple of scenarios that they are looking toward,” Hillary replied. “One is messing up absentee balloting. They believe that helps them so that they then get maybe a narrow advantage in the Electoral College on Election Day.”

Clinton never got around to a second “scenario” and instead called for “a massive legal operation” to dispute the election by claiming Republicans “messed up absentee balloting.”

The failed presidential candidate also alluded to left-wing protesters being sent to polling stations, saying, “We have to have our own teams of people to counter the force of intimidation that the Republicans and Trump are going to put outside polling places.”

Any “force of intimidation” outside a polling place would be illegal, but that won’t stop the Democrats from sending BLM and Antifa rioters to disrupt the upcoming election.

Hillary continued, “Joe Biden should not concede under any circumstances because I think this is going to drag out, and eventually, I do believe he will win if we don’t give an inch and if we are as focused and relentless as the other side is”

No stranger to hypocrisy, Clinton complained just two weeks ago that President Trump, not Joe Biden, will be the one who will not concede the election.

”I don’t want to scare people, but I want you to be prepared,” she insisted. “I have every reason to believe that Trump is not going to go, you know, silently into the night if he loses. He’s going to try to confuse us, he’s going to try to bring all kinds of lawsuits, he’s got his crony Attorney General (William) Barr ready to do whatever is necessary.”

As election day inches closer, mainstream media and liberal talking heads will undoubtedly ramp up propaganda theorizing a post-election struggle between Biden and Trump.

