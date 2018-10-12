Hillary: Brexit "One of History's Greatest Self-Inflicted Wounds"

Defeated 2016 US Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has claimed Brexit “may well go down as one of the greatest and most unnecessary self-inflicted wounds in modern history” during a visit to Belfast.

And she said it was crucial arrangements for the Irish border did not undermine “peace and prosperity” in Northern Ireland.

Meanwhile, former Vice President Joe Biden, who was also visiting the UK this week, has also voiced his opposition to the process, suggesting the transatlantic partnership was strengthened by Britain’s membership of the bloc.

