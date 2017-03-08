Hillary campaign manager admits to wiretaps, lets slip he knows more than he probably should

Hillary Clinton’s campaign manager Robby Mook helped bolster President Donald Trump’s accusation of wiretapping.

And apparently he knows more than a private citizen ought to about what was found.

Mook appeared on “Fox & Friends” on Tuesday and admitted that he had known about wiretaps.

“The facts are that Trump aides were caught talking to Russian agents and those conversations were captured because the intelligence community regularly taps the phone lines of those Russian agents,” he said.

“There was a wiretap of Russian agents and that those Russian agents were communicating with Trump staff,” Mook added. “That’s what the intelligence community has told us. That’s what’s been reported very widely. Those are the facts.”

Told us?

Why was the intelligence community informing one campaign of surveillance captured on its opponent?

The “Fox & Friends” hosts pointed to a tweet from Hillary Clinton on Oct. 31 that linked to a column from Slate that attempted to connect a server in Trump Tower to Russia.

The hosts wondered why Clinton might link to that article and who might have leaked the information to Slate.

Computer scientists have apparently uncovered a covert server linking the Trump Organization to a Russian-based bank. pic.twitter.com/8f8n9xMzUU — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) November 1, 2016

Many on social media were stunned that Mook essentially admitted that the Clinton campaign knew about the surveillance.

@MSNBC Nothing! Robby Mook just went on Fox & friends, admitted @POTUS was wiretapped and Hillary knew it. HOW ABOUT THAT! Truth comes out. — GiGi (@GGgirl34) March 7, 2017

@foxandfriends @RobbyMook is incriminating HRC and just keeps on blabbering and doesn't even hear what he's saying…no wonder they lost — Connie Smith (@cosmith821) March 7, 2017

@FoundersHeart @FoxNews Why was Robby Mook, HRC's camp mgr, aware of the intel, but Trump did not know about it? Something is very wrong. — GodBlessUSA (@jk_223344) March 7, 2017



Robby Mook spills the beans – Hillary might have known abt wire Tapping… I smell another SCANDAL here ! @POTUS — CM (@mcgrew_mac) March 7, 2017

The gorp and Hillary campaign manager, Robby Mook, ADMITS on Fox News that Trump was wiretapped!!! — Dr. Frank Corleone🌹 (@Da_Godfather907) March 7, 2017

@foxandfriends @RobbyMook Why does the campaign manager of HC know of wire taps? — Don Chapman (@poppychap3) March 7, 2017

Dear Mainstream Media, Do your job and ask the Clinton campaign if any of them had dealings with Russia. @RobbyMook has stories to tell — Jones406 (@Msla406) March 7, 2017

That is the question. Perhaps an investigation into that is warranted.