Hillary Clinton 2020 Announcement Triggers Meme Firestorm

The internet exploded with memes in reaction to a report that former presidential loser Hillary Clinton would run for president for a third time in 2020.
Some social media users were horrified, others delighted, at the prospect of a Trump-Clinton 2020 presidential showdown.
hillary clinton running for president again in 2020 pic.twitter.com/wuH6HSyuyH
— Fleetwood Max (@JewOnYourFloor) November 8, 2018
Hillary Clinton planning to run in 2020 pic.twitter.com/LdGWbJHED5
— Aman T (@AmanTsays) November 11, 2018
Crooked Hillary Clinton May Be Running for President in 2020 pic.twitter.com/VIXTEo6s6y
— Friends Of Trump UK🇬🇧& Commonwealth Affairs 🇺🇸 (@trump_friends) November 12, 2018
News of a third Clinton run came from her longtime advisor Mark Penn in a Wall Street Journal op-ed on Monday.
Hillary Clinton after she runs in 2020 pic.twitter.com/pgC6nJTzbq
— James Washington (@JamesWashngton) November 12, 2018
And now we go live to Hillary Clinton preparing for 2020… pic.twitter.com/uyTndBi6Co
— Nando (@TooOldTooStupid) November 11, 2018
Me when I see Hillary Clinton’s name on the ballot in 2020: pic.twitter.com/zztpTB8WIC
— neville powerbottom (@0_turtledrops) November 12, 2018
When you hear that Hillary Clinton is going to run again in 2020 to the guy she already lost to in 2016 🤦🏻♀️ pic.twitter.com/Gmc02K0sCk
— Maegan “Yes thats my real last name” Blue (@dianeblue2032) November 12, 2018
" Hillary Will Run Again.
Reinventing herself as a liberal firebrand, Mrs. Clinton will easily capture the 2020 nomination." pic.twitter.com/7eFF55ook7
— panamaorange (@panamaorange) November 11, 2018
When you find out Hillary Clinton is running for President in 2020 pic.twitter.com/pxHBPxYlpc
— Shae (@shaewilliam_) November 12, 2018
“Hillary Clinton will run for president in 2020”
DNC: pic.twitter.com/Z2N24oWy2y
— Caleb Hull 🎅🏼🌲🎁 (@CalebJHull) November 12, 2018
“Hillary Clinton will run for President again in 2020” pic.twitter.com/CCgN3ortuz
— СJ Rнea (@cj_rhea) November 12, 2018
White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway reacted positively to the news, saying “Dear God, please, yes.”
Former Clinton advisor says Hillary will run for 2020 again pic.twitter.com/3Dag3CGsSS
— MR YAZDANPANAH (@MRYAZDAN) November 12, 2018
to all the people who think hillary clinton running in 2020 is a good thing pic.twitter.com/iOzjJhvJ0r
— Ally (@allyc023) November 12, 2018
Here's the scene from inside the Democratic party as Hillary Clinton debates a possible 2020 run for the presidency. 😂 @theblaze #HillaryClinton #MondayMood pic.twitter.com/Zc8g54Tpti
— The Last Straw (@LastStrawNews) November 12, 2018
Hillary Clinton announces 2020 presidential run.
Us: pic.twitter.com/cfs1FAxzBp
— 100% unpopular information. (@OccupyTheDems) November 12, 2018
I just saw an article that said Hillary Clinton May run for president in 2020. Why won’t she leave us alone. pic.twitter.com/Ye5gRBLCVk
— Mel (@DamnGirlMelanie) November 12, 2018
Hillary Clinton is running 2020! pic.twitter.com/bk7l2AkVwF
— ThomasBurch (@thomaszx1) November 12, 2018
Hillary Clinton running again might be a disaster for global politics, but it's great news for barbecue season 2020… pic.twitter.com/Xl7uC4ypdl
— Kit Lovelace (@kitlovelace) November 12, 2018
Apparently Hillary Clinton could run again in 2020
Me: pic.twitter.com/GbAvHxYYNc
— Marcus Foo🇦🇺 (@AStrongerOZ) November 12, 2018
Hillary Clinton’s reaction to running again in 2020 knowing voter fraud is rampant: pic.twitter.com/8E5hGIpvJK
— realPolitiDiva™️ 🇺🇸💪🏼😎 (@realPolitiDiva) November 12, 2018
“Hillary Clinton will run again in 2020” pic.twitter.com/L4mNeLYexH
— Alex Turner (@Alex_Turner17) November 12, 2018
Becoming harder to find a group she hasn't insulted.
Hillary Clinton for President 2020.
Stronger Together. pic.twitter.com/uPjwqBeBnW
— Michael Allen Martin (@michaelallenmar) November 12, 2018
2020 presidential election
hillary clinton: pic.twitter.com/akbbdjBxos
— e-cig (@erikacivx) November 12, 2018
Last month, Clinton indicated she still wanted to be president.
“I’d like to be president,” she said. “The work would be work that I feel very well-prepared for having been in the Senate for eight years, having been a diplomat in the State Department.”