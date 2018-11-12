Hillary Clinton 2020 Announcement Triggers Meme Firestorm

Image Credits: Victoria Jones/PA Images via Getty Images.

The internet exploded with memes in reaction to a report that former presidential loser Hillary Clinton would run for president for a third time in 2020.

Some social media users were horrified, others delighted, at the prospect of a Trump-Clinton 2020 presidential showdown.

News of a third Clinton run came from her longtime advisor Mark Penn in a Wall Street Journal op-ed on Monday.

White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway reacted positively to the news, saying “Dear God, please, yes.”

Last month, Clinton indicated she still wanted to be president.

“I’d like to be president,” she said. “The work would be work that I feel very well-prepared for having been in the Senate for eight years, having been a diplomat in the State Department.”

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

Tucker Carlson: Man Accusing Me Of Assault Called My Daughter A 'Whore'

Tucker Carlson: Man Accusing Me Of Assault Called My Daughter A ‘Whore’

Hot News
Comments
Anti-Trump Comedian George Lopez Slapped with Battery Charge over 'MAGA' Confrontation in Hooters

Anti-Trump Comedian George Lopez Slapped with Battery Charge over ‘MAGA’ Confrontation in Hooters

Hot News
Comments

Social Shame Is Democrats’ Only Weapon

Hot News
comments

Armed Citizen Saves Mother of Three from Alleged Assault After Hearing ‘Blood-Curdling’ Screams

Hot News
comments

Pro-Abortion Professor Who Said Republican Men Should Be Castrated Calls Fox News “Terrorists”

Hot News
comments

Comments