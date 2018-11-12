Hillary Clinton 2020 Announcement Triggers Meme Firestorm

The internet exploded with memes in reaction to a report that former presidential loser Hillary Clinton would run for president for a third time in 2020.

Some social media users were horrified, others delighted, at the prospect of a Trump-Clinton 2020 presidential showdown.

hillary clinton running for president again in 2020 pic.twitter.com/wuH6HSyuyH — Fleetwood Max (@JewOnYourFloor) November 8, 2018

Hillary Clinton planning to run in 2020 pic.twitter.com/LdGWbJHED5 — Aman T (@AmanTsays) November 11, 2018

Crooked Hillary Clinton May Be Running for President in 2020 pic.twitter.com/VIXTEo6s6y — Friends Of Trump UK🇬🇧& Commonwealth Affairs 🇺🇸 (@trump_friends) November 12, 2018

News of a third Clinton run came from her longtime advisor Mark Penn in a Wall Street Journal op-ed on Monday.

Hillary Clinton after she runs in 2020 pic.twitter.com/pgC6nJTzbq — James Washington (@JamesWashngton) November 12, 2018

And now we go live to Hillary Clinton preparing for 2020… pic.twitter.com/uyTndBi6Co — Nando (@TooOldTooStupid) November 11, 2018

Me when I see Hillary Clinton’s name on the ballot in 2020: pic.twitter.com/zztpTB8WIC — neville powerbottom (@0_turtledrops) November 12, 2018

When you hear that Hillary Clinton is going to run again in 2020 to the guy she already lost to in 2016 🤦🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/Gmc02K0sCk — Maegan “Yes thats my real last name” Blue (@dianeblue2032) November 12, 2018

" Hillary Will Run Again.

Reinventing herself as a liberal firebrand, Mrs. Clinton will easily capture the 2020 nomination." pic.twitter.com/7eFF55ook7 — panamaorange (@panamaorange) November 11, 2018

When you find out Hillary Clinton is running for President in 2020 pic.twitter.com/pxHBPxYlpc — Shae (@shaewilliam_) November 12, 2018

“Hillary Clinton will run for president in 2020” DNC: pic.twitter.com/Z2N24oWy2y — Caleb Hull 🎅🏼🌲🎁 (@CalebJHull) November 12, 2018

“Hillary Clinton will run for President again in 2020” pic.twitter.com/CCgN3ortuz — СJ Rнea (@cj_rhea) November 12, 2018

White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway reacted positively to the news, saying “Dear God, please, yes.”

Former Clinton advisor says Hillary will run for 2020 again pic.twitter.com/3Dag3CGsSS — MR YAZDANPANAH (@MRYAZDAN) November 12, 2018

to all the people who think hillary clinton running in 2020 is a good thing pic.twitter.com/iOzjJhvJ0r — Ally (@allyc023) November 12, 2018

Here's the scene from inside the Democratic party as Hillary Clinton debates a possible 2020 run for the presidency. 😂 @theblaze #HillaryClinton #MondayMood pic.twitter.com/Zc8g54Tpti — The Last Straw (@LastStrawNews) November 12, 2018

Hillary Clinton announces 2020 presidential run. Us: pic.twitter.com/cfs1FAxzBp — 100% unpopular information. (@OccupyTheDems) November 12, 2018

I just saw an article that said Hillary Clinton May run for president in 2020. Why won’t she leave us alone. pic.twitter.com/Ye5gRBLCVk — Mel (@DamnGirlMelanie) November 12, 2018

Hillary Clinton is running 2020! pic.twitter.com/bk7l2AkVwF — ThomasBurch (@thomaszx1) November 12, 2018

Hillary Clinton running again might be a disaster for global politics, but it's great news for barbecue season 2020… pic.twitter.com/Xl7uC4ypdl — Kit Lovelace (@kitlovelace) November 12, 2018

Apparently Hillary Clinton could run again in 2020 Me: pic.twitter.com/GbAvHxYYNc — Marcus Foo🇦🇺 (@AStrongerOZ) November 12, 2018

Hillary Clinton’s reaction to running again in 2020 knowing voter fraud is rampant: pic.twitter.com/8E5hGIpvJK — realPolitiDiva™️ 🇺🇸💪🏼😎 (@realPolitiDiva) November 12, 2018

“Hillary Clinton will run again in 2020” pic.twitter.com/L4mNeLYexH — Alex Turner (@Alex_Turner17) November 12, 2018

Becoming harder to find a group she hasn't insulted. Hillary Clinton for President 2020.

Stronger Together. pic.twitter.com/uPjwqBeBnW — Michael Allen Martin (@michaelallenmar) November 12, 2018

Last month, Clinton indicated she still wanted to be president.

“I’d like to be president,” she said. “The work would be work that I feel very well-prepared for having been in the Senate for eight years, having been a diplomat in the State Department.”