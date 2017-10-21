Hillary Clinton Admits She Tried To Skip Trump's Inauguration

Hillary Clinton admitted that she tried to skip President Trump’s inauguration ceremony.

“I really tried to get out of going,” Clinton said Friday on Britain’s “The Graham Norton Show.”

Clinton said she and former President Bill Clinton hoped other past presidents wouldn’t go, giving them an excuse not to attend even though it’s “tradition” for former officeholders to go and show “support and continuity of our government.”

“We thought, ‘OK, maybe others aren’t going.’ So we called the Bushes and the elder Bushes were in the hospital, which I think was legitimate,” Clinton said.

