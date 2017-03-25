Hillary Clinton And Nancy Pelosi Respond To Healthcare Bill Being Pulled

Today was a victory for all Americans. pic.twitter.com/LX6lzQXtBR — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) March 24, 2017

It may be, ultimately a victory, because we wouldn’t have Obamacare lite. But Hillary had nothing to do with the bill being defeated, so it had nothing to do with her “fight.”

What beat it was the GOP Freedom Caucus getting enough Republicans to say no.

Hey Republicans, don't worry, that burn is covered under the Affordable Care Act — Senator Bob Menendez (@SenatorMenendez) March 24, 2017

Nancy Pelosi rattling the botox:

Leader Nancy Pelosi @NancyPelosi just took off her heels and did a victory jump outside the U.S. Capitol @MoveOn pic.twitter.com/xBlQEKNkpH — Sara Kenigsberg (@skenigsberg) March 24, 2017



So no, don’t be celebrating too much.

Remember their words and Nancy’s jump when Obamacare implodes and it gets even worse.