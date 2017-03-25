Hillary Clinton And Nancy Pelosi Respond To Healthcare Bill Being Pulled

Image Credits: Alex Wong/Getty Images.

It may be, ultimately a victory, because we wouldn’t have Obamacare lite. But Hillary had nothing to do with the bill being defeated, so it had nothing to do with her “fight.”

What beat it was the GOP Freedom Caucus getting enough Republicans to say no.

Nancy Pelosi rattling the botox:


So no, don’t be celebrating too much.

Remember their words and Nancy’s jump when Obamacare implodes and it gets even worse.


