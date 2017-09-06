Hillary Clinton blames Bernie Sanders for inspiring 'Crooked Hillary' attacks

Hillary Clinton takes aim at former Democratic presidential rival Bernie Sanders in her soon-to-be-released campaign memoir, accusing him of “paving the way” for the relentless “Crooked Hillary” attacks she endured from Donald Trump in the general election.

According to excerpts that have surfaced online, Clinton accused Sanders of resorting to “innuendo and impugning my character” during the contentious primary because the Democratic socialist “couldn’t make” a policy argument against her.

“Nonetheless, his attacks caused lasting damage, making it harder to unify progressives in the general election and paving the way for Trump’s ‘Crooked Hillary’ campaign,” Clinton wrote.

