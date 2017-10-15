Hillary Clinton Blames Nigel Farage For Losing Election

Continuing her British leg of the What Happened book tour, failed Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton reiterated her favoured tropes of anti-Brexitism, Russian hackers, and ‘fake news’ to the BBC’s Andrew Marr, and deflected questions about her friendship with alleged rapist Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein, her husband’s own alleged sexual predations, and whether her status as part of an elite lead to her election loss, blaming instead a conspiracy of Russian hackers and ‘possibly’ the Trump campaign.

Reading from her 512-page post mortem where she explains how she lost the 2016 U.S. presidential election, Marr quoted an excerpt where Clinton observed that voters “just didn’t like me” – but rather than reflectively acknowledging the loss was her responsibility, almost immediately she blamed “a concerted and effective campaign to tear me down”.

Read more