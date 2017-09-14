Hillary Clinton Calls for End to Electoral College

Image Credits: John Lamparski/WireImage.

Nearly a year after gaining 3 million more votes than Donald Trump but still losing the election, Hillary Clinton says it’s time to get rid of the Electoral College and award the presidency based simply on who gets the most votes.

In an interview that aired Wednesday night on CNN, Mrs. Clinton — who is traveling across the country promoting her new book, “What Happened,” and will appear in Washington on Monday evening — continued to partly blame others for her election defeat, though she’s also accepted responsibility for a failure to connect with voters.

She said, among other things, that former FBI Director James B. Comey’s decision to reopen an investigation into her use of a private email server had a “determinative” effect on the election.

Now she’s also taking aim at the Electoral College.

“I think it needs to be eliminated,” the former secretary of state said. “I’d like to see us move beyond it, yes.”

