Hillary Clinton Calls For Limits On European Migration, But Not For The Reason You Think

Hillary Clinton said Europe should curtail immigration, but only because it inflames right-wing populists.

Speaking to The Guardian, Clinton called on European leaders, including German chancellor Angela Merkel, to signal that “Europe is not going to be able to continue provide refuge and support” to migrants.

“I think Europe needs to get a handle on migration because that is what lit the flame,” Clinton told The Guardian.

“I admire the very generous and compassionate approaches that were taken particularly by leaders like Angela Merkel, but I think it is fair to say Europe has done its part, and must send a very clear message — ‘we are not going to be able to continue provide refuge and support’ — because if we don’t deal with the migration issue it will continue to roil the body politic.”

Read more

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

Soros Foundation Takes Aim at Facebook

Soros Foundation Takes Aim at Facebook

World News
Comments
Refugee acquitted of rape ‘as he has different cultural norms’ – His female victim attempted suicide

Refugee acquitted of rape ‘as he has different cultural norms’ – His female victim attempted suicide

World News
Comments

French Historian: Multicultural Society Will Lead to a Multi-Conflict Society

World News
comments

MEP Warns New UN Pact Will Make it Illegal to Criticize Mass Immigration

World News
comments

Germany: Afghan Migrant Cuts Throat of 85-Year-Old Pensioner

World News
comments

Comments