Hillary Clinton Cheers On 'Reverent' NFL Kneelers To Continue 'Resistance'

Image Credits: Getty.

Hillary Clinton, currently traveling the country on a book tour to tell anyone who will listen why she so badly blew the 2016 presidential election, wants everyone to know she loves the National Football League players who refuse to stand for America’s national anthem.

Taking time from her busy schedule of signing books at warehouse grocery stores, Clinton said players who take a knee during the anthem are to be revered — and anyone who says otherwise is secretly racist.

“You have to resist the very clear, what we call dog whistles to that base,” Clinton said at the Southbank Centre in London over the weekend.

Read more


Related Articles

WHAT'S NEXT? Will Harvey Weinstein go to jail?

WHAT’S NEXT? Will Harvey Weinstein go to jail?

Hot News
Comments
Oh Dear: Actress Rose McGowan Says Weinstein Attorney Lisa Bloom Offered $6 Million Hush Money

Oh Dear: Actress Rose McGowan Says Weinstein Attorney Lisa Bloom Offered $6 Million Hush Money

Hot News
Comments

Perez Refuses to Say if DNC Will Return All Weinstein Contributions

Hot News
Comments

Alt-Left Insanity: Gender Fluidity and the ‘Oppressive Shadow of Marriage’

Hot News
Comments

NYT Editor Calls O’Keefe ‘Despicable’ Over ‘Damaging’ Veritas Videos

Hot News
Comments

Comments