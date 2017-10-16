Hillary Clinton Cheers On 'Reverent' NFL Kneelers To Continue 'Resistance'

Hillary Clinton, currently traveling the country on a book tour to tell anyone who will listen why she so badly blew the 2016 presidential election, wants everyone to know she loves the National Football League players who refuse to stand for America’s national anthem.

Taking time from her busy schedule of signing books at warehouse grocery stores, Clinton said players who take a knee during the anthem are to be revered — and anyone who says otherwise is secretly racist.

“You have to resist the very clear, what we call dog whistles to that base,” Clinton said at the Southbank Centre in London over the weekend.

