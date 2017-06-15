Hillary Clinton Compares Herself to Wonder Woman

Failed Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton on Tuesday night compared herself favorably to comic and movie heroine Wonder Woman during a video appearance at a glitzy Beverly Hills awards show.

Clinton appeared in a 95-second video on behalf of actress Elizabeth Banks, a friend and supporter of Clinton who was being honored at the Women in Film Los Angeles’ Crystal + Lucy Awards. Banks was set to receive the Crystal Award for Excellence in Film, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

“On and off the screen, your commitment to lifting up women directors, producers, writers, composers, and executives has made such a difference,” Clinton said of Banks.

Clinton also name dropped the recently released movie Wonder Woman, which has garnered praise for its positive depiction of a female lead.

