Hillary Clinton Says All Blacks 'Look Alike' During Political Correctness Summit

Image Credits: Drew Angerer/Getty Images.

Hillary Clinton can crack racist jokes all she wants – as long as she’s a politically correct Democrat.

Clinton was asked about political correctness Friday during a Q & A with Recode’s Kara Swisher, where she said that political correctness is “about respecting the diversity that we have in our society.”

“The Democratic Party is a much more diverse political party, attracting people who are African-American, Latino, LGBT, whatever the reason why people feel more comfortable where they are taken in, where they are included as part of a political movement or party,” she said.

Swisher then asked, “What do you think of Cory Booker … saying ‘kick them in the shins,’ essentially…,” incorrectly referring to former Attorney General Eric Holder, who made those remarks earlier this month.

“Well, that was Eric Holder,” Clinton responded.

“Yeah, I know they all look alike,” she said with a smile, triggering big laughs from the audience.

“No they don’t,” Swisher immediately replied uneasily, before saying, “Well done.”

According to leftist dogma, racist jokes are harmless and edgy if you’re a politically correct Democrat.

Imagine if a Republican uttered Clinton’s crude remark – the media and Democrats would politically crucify that individual until they were driven out of politics.

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

Check Out The NPC Meme Finalists -- Winner TBA

Check Out The NPC Meme Finalists — Winner TBA

Hot News
Comments
Armed Father Kills Masked Shooter Who Opened Fire At Alabama McDonald’s

Armed Father Kills Masked Shooter Who Opened Fire At Alabama McDonald’s

Hot News
Comments

Must See: Owen Shroyer Harassed By Black Democratic Thought-Plantation Captives

Hot News
comments

Cesar Sayoc Was Reported for Threatening Behavior, But Twitter ‘Didn’t Find it That Serious’

Hot News
comments

Christians, Trump Supporters Depicted as ‘Trash’ in Fake NYC Sanitation Ads

Hot News
comments

Comments