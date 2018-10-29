Hillary Clinton Says All Blacks 'Look Alike' During Political Correctness Summit

Hillary Clinton can crack racist jokes all she wants – as long as she’s a politically correct Democrat.

Clinton was asked about political correctness Friday during a Q & A with Recode’s Kara Swisher, where she said that political correctness is “about respecting the diversity that we have in our society.”

“The Democratic Party is a much more diverse political party, attracting people who are African-American, Latino, LGBT, whatever the reason why people feel more comfortable where they are taken in, where they are included as part of a political movement or party,” she said.

Swisher then asked, “What do you think of Cory Booker … saying ‘kick them in the shins,’ essentially…,” incorrectly referring to former Attorney General Eric Holder, who made those remarks earlier this month.

“Well, that was Eric Holder,” Clinton responded.

“Yeah, I know they all look alike,” she said with a smile, triggering big laughs from the audience.

“No they don’t,” Swisher immediately replied uneasily, before saying, “Well done.”

According to leftist dogma, racist jokes are harmless and edgy if you’re a politically correct Democrat.

Imagine if a Republican uttered Clinton’s crude remark – the media and Democrats would politically crucify that individual until they were driven out of politics.