Hillary Clinton Declares Blue Wave Win: 'Today We Say Enough' of Trump

Two-time failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton heralded a Democrat “Blue Wave” victory before the midterm polls closed Tuesday, saying Democrats are through with President Trump.

“For the past two years, we’ve watched this administration attack and undermine our democratic institutions and values,” Clinton tweeted. “Today, we say enough.”

Clinton then engaged in classic projection, saying Dems would vote against radicalism, bigotry, and corruption – all tenets of the current Democrat Party.

“But we won’t just vote against radicalism, bigotry, and corruption today. We’ll vote for fantastic candidates all over the country — including a historic number of women—who want to raise wages, fight for justice, and help more people get health care.”

“If they win, they’ll do great things for America. Let’s exercise our birthright as Americans today, put those people in office, and continue the hard work of saving our democracy,” she concluded.

Clinton’s declaration of victory could be premature considering recent polls indicate Republicans lead Democrats in most areas.

A Gallup survey found that the majority of voters believe Republicans will retain control of Congress, and a Rasmussen poll found voters preferred Republicans over Democrats win the midterms.

