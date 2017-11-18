Hillary Clinton defends Democrat Al Franken

Hillary Clinton has come to the defense of embattled Minnesota Senator Al Franken on Friday just days after sexual misconduct allegations emerged against him.

During an interview with WABC Radio, the former Democratic presidential nominee praised Franken for immediately admitting that he acted inappropriately, telling listeners that the real predators are in the GOP.

‘Look at the contrast between Al Franken, accepting responsibility, apologizing, and Roy Moore and Donald Trump who have done neither,’ Clinton said.

‘[That] is the kind of accountability I’m talking about. I don’t hear that from Roy Moore or Donald Trump.’

Former Playboy playmate and radio news anchor Leeann Tweeden accused the former Saturday Night Live writer of groping her while they were on a USO tour together in 2006.

Franken admitted to the offense and offered his ‘sincerest apologies’ to Tweeden on Thursday.

Moore is running for Alabama Senator in the US Senate after Attorney General Jeff Sessions relinquished the seat in January to join the Trump administration.

Moore has been tied to a rash of sexual misconduct allegations over the past several days, including touching a 14-year-old girl inappropriately nearly 40 years ago.

Read more