Hillary Clinton: Dems Must Employ Every Possible ‘Obstacle’ to Stop McConnell from Replacing Ginsburg

Former Secretary of State and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton called on Senate Democrats to use every possible “procedural obstacle” to stop Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) from replacing Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Rachel Maddow Show.”

Clinton said, “The Democrats who are in the Senate will have to use every single possible maneuver that is available to them to make it clear that they are not going to permit Mitch McConnell to enact the greatest travesty, a monument to hypocrisy that would arise from him attempting to fill this position.”

“So, in many ways, it is a terrible loss for us all. It is a reminder that she stood on the side of moving us towards a perfect union and underscoring equality and not just for women but for every American and I don’t want to see that legacy ripped up by political hypocrisy coming from Mitch McConnell.”

