Hillary Clinton Denies Mike Bloomberg Vetting Her for Running Mate

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton shot down rumors Tuesday she planned to run on billionaire Mike Bloomberg’s presidential ticket.

Speaking at a Clinton Global Initiative event in San Juan, Puerto Rico, the former First Lady denied reports from over the weekend that Bloomberg was considering her as a running mate.

“Oh, no. I’m just waiting and watching as this plays out. I will support whoever the nominee is because I think, for all the reasons you can imagine, and here in Puerto Rico there are many, we need to have a new president for our country,” Clinton reportedly stated, according to the Washington Examiner.

Hillary Clinton says she will NOT consider being Bloomberg’s VP pic.twitter.com/lrzfaEEuiA — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) February 18, 2020

On Saturday, the Drudge Report exclusively reported from sources that former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg’s campaign was considering Hillary “after their polling found the Bloomberg-Clinton combination would be formidable force…”

“DRUDGE has learned that Bloomberg himself would go as far as to change his official residence from New York to homes he owns in Colorado or Florida, since the electoral college makes it hard for a POTUS and VPOTUS from the same state,” Matt Drudge wrote at his eponymous website.



