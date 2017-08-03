Hillary Clinton Donors Rally Around Kamala Harris For Pres
Lavish, closed-door parties in the Hamptons with wealthy donors should set off red flags for any voter, but they certainly don’t for Hillary Clinton’s surrogates who rally behind Sen. Kamala Harris while progressives raise concerns over the way in which Harris is being anointed as the 2020 Democratic presidential nominee.

On July 31, Mic published an article in which several prominent Bernie Sanders supporters expressed their concerns with Harris.

Clinton surrogates Peter Daou, Tom Watson, and Center for American Progress President Neera Tanden complained on Twitter about Sanders’ supporters not supporting Harris.

“Chasing so-called ‘Bernie wing’ will never, ever help a Democrat,” tweeted Watson.

