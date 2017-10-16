Hillary Clinton Falls, Breaks Toe, Apologizes For Canceling Interviews

Image Credits: Wiki.

Hillary Clinton was forced to apologise today when she missed multiple media appearances after breaking her toe.

The Former Secretary of State was set to appear on BBC Women’s Hour, ITV’s This Morning and to film for the BBC’s Graham Norton Show.

But she was forced to delay and cancel numerous appearances.

She told the Graham Norton Show: “I was running down the stairs in heels with a cup of coffee in hand, I was talking over my shoulder and my heel caught and I fell backwards.

“I tried to get up and it really hurt. I’ve broken my toe. I’ve received excellent care from your excellent health service.”

