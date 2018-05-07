Hillary Clinton: I Gave 'Some Thought' To Leaving Country After Trump Won

Hillary Clinton said she considered leaving the United States after Donald Trump won the presidency.

Speaking in New Zealand on her worldwide tour to promote her book “What Happened,” Clinton reflected before a crowd of 3,000 people how she dealt with her loss.

“I’m still proud of the campaign we ran and the 65.8 million Americans who supported it,” she said during a speech on Monday. “So when people ask me ‘how are you doing?’ I say, well as a person I’m okay. But as an American, I’m concerned.”

She then joked that she received invitations to move to New Zealand.

“I must say I really did appreciate the offers,” she said. “Gave them some thought.”

“But I’m going to stay put because we have work to do in my country as well.”