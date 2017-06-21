Hillary Clinton is under investigation AGAIN for her handling of government emails

The State Department has opened a formal inquiry into the possible mishandling of classified information by former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and her aides.

Clinton and her staffers still have security clearances which could be revoked depending on the outcome of the investigation.

The inquiry will be looking into whether Clinton and her aides violated government rules with her use of a private email server while serving as the nation’s top diplomat.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, confirmed the department’s formal inquiry to Fox News.

