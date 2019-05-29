Hillary Clinton Laments ‘Madam President’ Title in College Commencement Speech

Two-time presidential loser Hillary Clinton bemoaned her coveted “Madam President” title during a college commencement speech on Wednesday.

In her opening remarks, Clinton thanked Hunter College President Jennifer Raab for having her as the commencement speaker, calling her “Madam President” before saying, “That has a nice ring to it.”

“I am thrilled. I’m thrilled to be part of it today, Madam President. That has a nice ring to it,” she said, hinting at her own missed chance of becoming the U.S. president in 2016.

Her comment comes just hours after Special Counsel Robert Mueller made a public statement reaffirming President Trump did not collude with Russia before suggesting that Congress could continue investigating him.

Earlier this month, Clinton said Mueller should have indicted Trump, adding that there’s “still so much more” evidence to uncover, when in reality Mueller closed the matter and announced his retirement.

“I’m really of the mind that the Mueller report is part of the beginning,” she said. “It’s not the end. Because there’s still so much more that we should know and that we should act upon…And we’re a long way from knowing because we need to get the full report — the unredacted version.”

One thing is certain: Hillary Clinton is still not over getting rejected by the American electorate.

