Hillary Clinton: Large Portion of US 'Uneasy,' 'Angry' About Women Seeking Power

During a sit-down in Australia, Hillary Clinton reflected on what may have been responsible for her defeat in the 2016 election.

On Thursday, the twice-defeated presidential candidate sat with Julia Gillard, Australia’s first female prime minister, and spoke about sexism in politics. Clinton had a lot to say.

The former Secretary of State mentioned how men who run for office “come in all sizes and shapes” with “all kinds of hairstyles” and they go unmentioned because you’re “used to seeing men in these roles” and women are still “breaking glass ceilings.” She also invoked President Trump‘s attacks of women like Carly Fiorina and Megyn Kelly during the election for their appearances, which she insisted was a way for him to “undermine” women.

