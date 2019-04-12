Hillary Clinton Laughs & Jokes at Arrest of Julian Assange

Hillary Clinton responded to the arrest of Julian Assange by laughing and joking about it.

Clinton claimed that Assange’s arrest had nothing to do with journalism and that the Wikileaks founder “has to answer for what he has done, at least as it’s been charged.”

The former First Lady also took the opportunity to have another dig at President Trump.

“I do think it’s a little ironic that he may be the only foreigner that this administration would welcome to the United States”, she joked before laughing.

Given that Assange played a role in sinking Hillary’s presidential aspirations, her delight at his arrest comes as no surprise.

However, whatever damage Assange did could never have rivaled that done by the sheer fact of her being an inherently corrupt and unlikable candidate who failed to resonate with millions of struggling Americans in key rust belt states.

Perhaps Assange got off lucky given that Hillary once allegedly discussed having the Wikileaks founder assassinated.

“Can’t we just drone this guy?” Hillary asked, adding that Assange was “walking around” freely.

Hillary Clinton on Assange "Can't we just drone this guy" — report https://t.co/S7tPrl2QCZ pic.twitter.com/qy2EQBa48y — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) October 3, 2016

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/paul.j.watson.71