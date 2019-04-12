Hillary Clinton Laughs & Jokes at Arrest of Julian Assange

Hillary Clinton responded to the arrest of Julian Assange by laughing and joking about it.

Clinton claimed that Assange’s arrest had nothing to do with journalism and that the Wikileaks founder “has to answer for what he has done, at least as it’s been charged.”

The former First Lady also took the opportunity to have another dig at President Trump.

“I do think it’s a little ironic that he may be the only foreigner that this administration would welcome to the United States”, she joked before laughing.

Given that Assange played a role in sinking Hillary’s presidential aspirations, her delight at his arrest comes as no surprise.

However, whatever damage Assange did could never have rivaled that done by the sheer fact of her being an inherently corrupt and unlikable candidate who failed to resonate with millions of struggling Americans in key rust belt states.

Perhaps Assange got off lucky given that Hillary once allegedly discussed having the Wikileaks founder assassinated.

“Can’t we just drone this guy?” Hillary asked, adding that Assange was “walking around” freely.

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/paul.j.watson.71


Related Articles

Obama's DHS Head: Border Problem "Is A Crisis By Any Measure"

Obama’s DHS Head: Border Problem “Is A Crisis By Any Measure”

U.S. News
Comments
Survey Finds That Half Of America’s Pastors Are Afraid To Speak Out About Controversial Topics

Survey Finds That Half Of America’s Pastors Are Afraid To Speak Out About Controversial Topics

U.S. News
Comments

Video: Trump, Obama Engaged In “Illegal Spying” Against My Campaign

U.S. News
comments

Rep. Ocasio-Cortez Says Criticism of Omar’s 9/11 Comments ‘Is An Incitement of Violence’ Against Women of Color

U.S. News
comments

Dem Congresswoman Claims Criticism of Ilhan Omar Over 9/11 Comment is “Racist”

U.S. News
comments

Comments