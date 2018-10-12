Hillary Clinton Lost Security Clearance

Hillary Clinton has given up her security clearance in the wake of the scandal over her handling of secret information on her email server, the Senate Judiciary committee revealed Friday.

Chairman Charles E. Grassley also revealed top Clinton aide Cheryl Mills and four others no longer have clearance.

NEW: State Dept. says Hillary Clinton's security clearance has been "withdrawn at her request," according to statement from Senate Judiciary Committee.

Mrs. Clinton’s clearance expired at the end of August. The others lost their access privileges in September.

