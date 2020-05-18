Hillary Clinton Lumps Armed Shutdown Protesters Alongside ‘Domestic Terrorism’

Unsuccessful 2016 Democrat presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton lumped in armed shutdown protesters with “domestic terrorism” following Michigan shutdown protests.

On May 15, 2020, she reacted to armed protesters in Michigan by tweeting:

Clinton’s tweet came after Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer (D) claimed she received death threats and promises of other acts of violence by alleged protest rally supporters.

Read More

Also, make sure to get your boost of zinc and pregnenolone today with The Real Red Pill now at 50% off!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

'Mask Police' CNN Reporter Claims She Only Removed Her Mask For 6 Seconds

‘Mask Police’ CNN Reporter Claims She Only Removed Her Mask For 6 Seconds

U.S. News
Comments
Video: Crowd Cheers After Police Refuse to Enforce New Jersey Lockdown Order At Gym

Video: Crowd Cheers After Police Refuse to Enforce New Jersey Lockdown Order At Gym

U.S. News
Comments

Pelosi’s Three Trillion Dollar Neoliberal Wishlist

U.S. News
comments

Sanders: Coronavirus “Silver Lining” Is That It Can Change “Fundamental Tenets” Of America

U.S. News
comments

Report: Los Angeles Inmates Freed from Jail Without Being Tested for COVID-19

U.S. News
comments

Comments