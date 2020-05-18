Hillary Clinton Lumps Armed Shutdown Protesters Alongside ‘Domestic Terrorism’

Unsuccessful 2016 Democrat presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton lumped in armed shutdown protesters with “domestic terrorism” following Michigan shutdown protests.

On May 15, 2020, she reacted to armed protesters in Michigan by tweeting:

Armed men storming a legislature to disrupt its democratic proceedings is domestic terrorism. It cannot be tolerated.https://t.co/NcCFgA5COE — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) May 15, 2020

Clinton’s tweet came after Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer (D) claimed she received death threats and promises of other acts of violence by alleged protest rally supporters.

