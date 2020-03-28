Hillary Clinton Makes Joke Out of Coronavirus: Trump Did Promise ‘America First’

Hillary Clinton used the number of growing coronavirus cases in the United States as a punchline in a Friday attack on President Trump.

Clinton posted a link on Twitter to a New York Times story about the U.S. leading the world in confirmed Chinese virus cases.

He did promise "America First." https://t.co/bzks3hqCUE — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) March 27, 2020

“He did promise ‘America First,’” she wrote, in an apparent zinger using President Trump’s motto.

According to the Johns Hopkins coronavirus map, there are now 100,717 cases in the U.S., and 1,544 deaths.

Italy has 86,498 cases, and 9,134 deaths related to the virus.

