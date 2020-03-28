Hillary Clinton Makes Joke Out of Coronavirus: Trump Did Promise ‘America First’

Hillary Clinton used the number of growing coronavirus cases in the United States as a punchline in a Friday attack on President Trump.

Clinton posted a link on Twitter to a New York Times story about the U.S. leading the world in confirmed Chinese virus cases.

“He did promise ‘America First,’” she wrote, in an apparent zinger using President Trump’s motto.

According to the Johns Hopkins coronavirus map, there are now 100,717 cases in the U.S., and 1,544 deaths.
Italy has 86,498 cases, and 9,134 deaths related to the virus.

Read more


AOC and others on the left are being criticized for their opposition to the $2 TRILLION stimulus that is full of wasteful spending. Owen reveals why they may be right!

We are now accepting pre-orders for our healthy and delicious storable food. Stock up today!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Gov. Andrew Cuomo Admits Stockpile of Thousands of Unused Ventilators

Gov. Andrew Cuomo Admits Stockpile of Thousands of Unused Ventilators

U.S. News
Comments
Texas AG Rules Blue Cities Attempting to Close Gun Stores Illegal

Texas AG Rules Blue Cities Attempting to Close Gun Stores Illegal

U.S. News
Comments

Leftist Journo Takes Pleasure In US Becoming Worst Hit Coronavirus Nation: ‘Who’s The S***hole Country Now?’

U.S. News
comments

Study: 80,000 Coronavirus Deaths Expected In US By Summer

U.S. News
comments

America Is Now The COVID-19 Epicenter: The U.S. Just Had 17,224 Newly Confirmed Coronavirus Cases In A Single Day!

U.S. News
comments

Comments