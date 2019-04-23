Hillary Clinton: President Trump Should Have Been Indicted By Mueller!

President Trump would have been indicted by Special Counsel Mueller for obstruction of justice if he wasn’t President of the United States, according to Hillary Clinton.

“I think there is enough there that any other person who had engaged in those acts would certainly have been indicted,” she said during the Time 100 conference on Tuesday.

“But because of the rule in the Justice Department that you can’t indict a sitting president, the whole matter of obstruction was very directly sent to the Congress.”

Clinton went on to say that the Mueller report was only “the beginning,” because the Democrats in Congress are planning more investigations.

“I’m really of the mind that the Mueller report is part of the beginning,” she said. “It’s not the end. Because there’s still so much more that we should know and that we should act upon…And we’re a long way from knowing because we need to get the full report — the unredacted version.”

“If at that point they believe high crimes and misdemeanors have been committed, then I think it is the obligation of the Congress to put forward articles of impeachment,” she added.

The former First Lady’s reaction to Mueller’s “no collusion” findings is unsurprising given Trump’s remarks about investigating the investigators.

“Only high crimes and misdemeanors can lead to impeachment. There were no crimes by me (No Collusion, No Obstruction), so you can’t impeach,” he tweeted Monday.

“It was the Democrats that committed the crimes, not your Republican President! Tables are finally turning on the Witch Hunt!”

