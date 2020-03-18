Hillary Clinton Pushes Mail-In Ballots Ahead Of General Election

Failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton wants to make voting by mail “the norm” for the 2020 election due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The former Secretary of State tweeted a docket by Marc Elias of Perkins Coie, the same law firm that funneled her campaign’s funding of the infamous “Steele Dossier”, calling for vote by mail to be widely implemented in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

“Congress needs to act to make voting by mail the norm going forward, with the specifics outlined by election expert Marc Elias below to make it accessible for all,” Clinton tweeted Wednesday.

Congress needs to act to make voting by mail the norm going forward, with the specifics outlined by election expert Marc Elias below to make it accessible for all. https://t.co/K2TlHIJx2d — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) March 18, 2020

Mail-in ballots are notoriously susceptible to voter fraud.

In fact, one Texas lawmakers referred to mail-in ballots as “the wild West of voter fraud,” calling it the “biggest problem we see across the state.”

Clinton calling for mail-in ballots is the same reason why the left claims voter ID laws are “racist”: they want to make voting for illegal immigrants easier since that’s their growing supporter demographic.

Clinton and the left are just trying to use the coronavirus outbreak to eliminate paper ballots to steal the 2020 election.

