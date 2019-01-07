Hillary Clinton Pushes "Up-To-Birth" Abortion Legalization

“There’s no time to wait,” Hillary Clinton wrote Sunday in a tweet urging New York to pass the Reproductive Health Act (RHA) which would legalize abortion up to birth and keep abortion legal in the state if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade.

I’ll be joining @NYGovCuomo as he lays out his plan to codify Roe v. Wade and pass the Reproductive Health Act. There’s no time to wait. #RHAin30Days https://t.co/9DW9cfE9RD — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 6, 2019

According to LifeNews.com, “Pro-abortion lawmakers in New York have been trying to pass the radical pro-abortion Reproductive Health Act for years. Already one of the most pro-abortion states in America, New York would be made even more pro-abortion if the legislation passes.”

The New York State Right To Life Committee says the bill would allow healthcare practitioners to abort unborn babies up to birth and prohibits protections such as “informed consent, parental notification, limits on taxpayer funding of abortion and even a ban on sex-selection abortion.”

Additionally, the RHA could stop women from prosecuting abusers who kill wanted unborn children.

A Syracuse.com writer said, “While pregnant, my now ex-husband tried to push me down the stairs. If he had, and my unborn child had died because of my fall, I would not have been able to prosecute him for the death of my Noah, if the RHA had been the law.”

With Trump already having two Supreme Court Justice appointments under his belt and a likely third upcoming with Ruth Bader Ginsberg’s deteriorating health, the Democrats are scrambling to keep the abortion industry alive in New York.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo: "Kavanaugh is going to reverse Roe v. Wade. I have no doubt. Gorsuch is going to reverse Roe v. Wade. I have no doubt. So what do we do? Protect ourselves." https://t.co/PCKUoMQc7B pic.twitter.com/Hzha8FQXsU — The Hill (@thehill) January 7, 2019

Of course, the left won’t stop in New York as Governor Cuomo said Monday, “We’ll pass the RHA and CCCA but I want to take it a step further. We’re going to pass a constitutional amendment to ensure a woman’s right to choose and control her own body.”

.@NYGovCuomo: “We’ll pass the RHA and CCCA but I want to take it a step further. We’re going to pass a constitutional amendment to ensure a woman’s right to choose and control her own body.” Proud to be New Yorkers today! #NYleads #2019JusticeAgenda pic.twitter.com/BnEp56I60r — A Better Balance (@ABetterBalance) January 7, 2019

Related: #ShoutYourAbortion Founder Indoctrinates Kids In Cringeworthy Propaganda Video

Watch: Why Government-Funded Abortion Is Illegal