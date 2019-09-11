Hillary Clinton Reads Emails While Pretending To Be President At Art Exhibit

Two-time failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton visited an art exhibition in Venice, Italy, where she sat at a mock Resolute Desk and read copies of her emails that weren’t wiped from her server.

Francesco Urbano Ragazzi, the curatorial team of Despar Teatro Italia, said that they didn’t expect Clinton would actually show up to the “HILLARY: The Hillary Clinton Emails,” solo exhibition by Kenneth Goldsmith.

“Someone close to Mrs. Clinton contacted us very informally a few days before her visit. We realized that it wasn’t a joke only when we saw the security service inside the exhibition space at 9 am on Tuesday,” they told Huffpost.

Hillary Clinton spent an hour yesterday reading her emails at my exhibition of all 62,000 pages of them in Venice. She is pictured here at a replica of the Oval Office Resolute Desk, stacked with her emails. pic.twitter.com/V8T27klycr — Kenneth Goldsmith (@kg_ubu) September 11, 2019

“Everybody was very excited [during Clinton’s visit],” Urbano Ragazzi said. “I think the scene was so extraordinary that many customers believed that she was just a lookalike at first.”

“The exhibition is a way to allude to an alternative world that will never exist. We are happy that the real Hillary has been part of this image full of possibilities.”

Pretending to be president aside, the exhibition appears in part to be a gaslighting campaign aimed at discrediting the fact that 33,000 of her emails were purposefully deleted.

The exhibition claims that “for the first time in printed format,” Clinton’s official emails from her time as Secretary of State would be publicly available, but omitted the fact that 33,000 of her emails had been permanently deleted using sophisticated tools like Bleachbit.

The exhibit description says that “the pile of papers is rather unimpressive, rebutting Trump’s efforts to make them monumental. In this way, Goldsmith creates an anti-monument to the folly of Trump’s heinous smear campaign against Clinton.”

“They are just so boring,” Hillary reportedly added.

The organizers of the exhibition claimed that the fact they printed out 66,000 of her emails for patrons to read proves Clinton did nothing wrong.

“In the digital age, making these documents available to everyone in a touchable format is a way to focus on something concrete in order to exit the impalpable toxicity of ideological narratives,” they said.

Prosecutor and former Sen. Trey Gowdy pointed out in 2016 that Clinton’s decision to wipe those emails was likely criminal given she went to great lengths to delete them AFTER they had been subpoenaed by Congress.

“She and her lawyers had those emails deleted. And they didn’t just push the delete button; they had them deleted where even God can’t read them,” Gowdy said.

“They were using something called BleachBit. You don’t use BleachBit for yoga emails or bridemaids emails. When you’re using BleachBit, it is something you really do not want the world to see.”

President Trump has routinely brought up Clinton’s deleted emails during campaign rallies and in tweets, even as recently as this summer.

