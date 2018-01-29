Hillary Clinton Reads Excerpts From 'Fire and Fury' At Grammys

This is what everyone was tuning in for.

Comedic genius, folks.

Nikki Haley and Donald Trump Jr. shared their reactions on Twitter:

I have always loved the Grammys but to have artists read the Fire and Fury book killed it. Don’t ruin great music with trash. Some of us love music without the politics thrown in it. — Nikki Haley (@nikkihaley) January 29, 2018