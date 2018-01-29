Hillary Clinton Reads Excerpts From 'Fire and Fury' At Grammys

This is what everyone was tuning in for.
.@JohnLegend, @Cher, Hillary Clinton & more read excerpts from @MichaelWolffNYC's 'Fire and Fury' at the #GRAMMYs https://t.co/pp937Qnlwx pic.twitter.com/7qtcoGjvz6
— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 29, 2018
Comedic genius, folks.
Nikki Haley and Donald Trump Jr. shared their reactions on Twitter:
I have always loved the Grammys but to have artists read the Fire and Fury book killed it. Don’t ruin great music with trash. Some of us love music without the politics thrown in it.
— Nikki Haley (@nikkihaley) January 29, 2018
Getting to read a #fakenews book excerpt at the Grammys seems like a great consolation prize for losing the presidency. #GrammyAwards
— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 29, 2018