Hillary Clinton Receives 'Unity' Award For Having Election 'Stolen From Her'

Two-time presidential loser Hillary Clinton received a “Unity” award Sunday for having the 2016 election “stolen from her.”

Clinton was presented with the International Unity Award during the 54th anniversary of “Bloody Sunday” in Selma, Alabama, where other presidential hopefuls like Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Cory Booker (D-N.J.) were in attendance.

She was honored with the award because President Trump and FBI stole the election from her, according to the presenter — even though the FBI went to great lengths to help Clinton during the election.

“She was elected president of the United States, and it was stolen from her,” he said as Clinton beamed and the crowd stood for ovation.

“It was stolen from her by the FBI…it was stolen from her by the Russians.”

Clinton began her speech in a notably disunifying tone, declaring that America is in “crisis.”

“We are living through a full-fledged crisis in our democracy,” Clinton said, claiming that Trump is promoting “racist views.”

She also refused to accept Georgia’s gubernatorial election midterm outcome, which saw Republican Brian Kemp defeat Stacey Abrams by nearly 50,000 votes.

“Stacey Abrams should be governor, leading that state right now,” Clinton said.

“We know, don’t we, that candidates both black and white have lost their races because they have been deprived of the votes they otherwise would have gotten. And the clearest example is from next door in Georgia.”

The irony of Clinton receiving a Unity award despite being an objectively divisive politician shouldn’t be lost on anyone.

She designated half of America as a “basket of deplorables” weeks before the election, and refused to accept the election results after charging that Trump would do the same.

