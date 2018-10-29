Hillary Clinton Returns: ‘I’d Like to Be President’

On Friday, failed Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton stated she would “like to be president” during a live taping of Recode Decode at New York City’s 92nd Street YMCA.

“I’d like to be president,” stated Clinton. “I think, hopefully, when we have a Democrat in the oval office in January 2021, there’s gonna be so much work to be done.”

She said:

I mean, we have confused everyone in the world, including ourselves. We have confused our friends and our enemies. They have no idea what the United States stands for, what we’re likely to do, what we think is important. So the work would be work that I feel very well prepared for, having been in the Senate for eight years, having been a diplomat in the State Department, and it’s just gonna be a lot of heavy lifting.

When questioned on whether she would be a part of the heavy lifting, Clinton said, “I have no idea, Kara. I’m going to, you know, I’m not even gonna think about it till we get through this November 6th election.”

In the 2016 election, Clinton garnered only 232 electoral votes while Trump received 306.

Trump took 30 and a half states as the Republican candidate, while Hillary Clinton sealed 19 and a half states as the Democrat candidate in the United States presidential election of 2016.

