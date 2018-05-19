Hillary Clinton: Santa Fe School Shooting Should Inspire ‘Soul Searching,’ Gun Control

Hillary Clinton tweeted Friday that the Santa Fe High School shooting should inspire “soul searching” and gun control.

She tweeted:

Clinton did not name any particular gun controls, but her past support for gun laws has centered on a ban of “assault weapons” and “high capacity” magazines and the implementation of universal background checks, none of which would have prevented the Texas school gunman from carrying out his evil deed, as he used a .38 Special revolver and a shotgun that were legally owned by his father.

It is not unusual for Clinton to make a push for gun control after a high profile, firearm-based crime, and that often translates into pushing gun laws that would have not have prevented the very crime that inspired her comments.

For example, she responded to the October 1, 2017, by criticizing firearm suppressors and then-pending legislation that would have removed suppressors from the auspices of the National Firearms Act (1934).  Ironically, suppressors were not even used in the Las Vegas attack.


