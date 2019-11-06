Hillary Clinton Says "Possessed" Giuliani Acts "Like Aliens Seized His Brain"

During an appearance on “The Late Show with James Corden” on Tuesday night, Hillary Clinton said Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani has drastically changed since his stint as Mayor of New York City.

“It’s almost like aliens seized his brain,” she joked, adding, “Truly, he’s been possessed.”

Hillary’s daughter Chelsea chimed in, saying, “We need an exorcism.”

Hillary agreed, shouting, “I think it’d be great!”

Hillary Clinton is worried Rudy Giuliani may have had his brain seized by aliens 👽 pic.twitter.com/IpkAkJZPjq — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) November 6, 2019

