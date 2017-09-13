Hillary Clinton Thinks Orwell's 1984 Was About the Need to Trust Authority

Hillary Clinton’s new book What Happened contains a section where the failed presidential candidate literally tries to assert that George Orwell’s 1984 – a book about the tyranny and abuse of an all powerful authoritarian state – is about the need to trust authority.

Yes, she really is that delusional. Here’s the passage;

“Attempting to define reality is a core feature of authoritarianism. This is what the Soviets did when they erased political dissidents from historical photos. This is what happens in George Orwell’s classic novel Nineteen Eighty-Four, when a torturer holds up four fingers and delivers electric shocks until his prisoner sees five fingers as ordered. The goal is to make you question logic and reason and to sow mistrust toward exactly the people we need to rely on: our leaders, the press, experts who seek to guide public policy based on evidence, ourselves.”

It goes without saying that the entire premise of 1984 is centered on how an authoritarian state uses terror, manipulation of information and the destruction of logic and reason to enforce total obedience and trust in “leaders” and “experts”.

Another irony is that Hillary’s entire campaign was based around her attempt to define reality by means of her crony relationship with the mainstream media, with many journalists having been exposed by the Podesta emails as having being in bed with the Clinton campaign.

Parallels can also be drawn between Orwell’s Ministry of Truth, which destroyed information to bury history, and Hillary’s deletion of 33,000 of her emails.

“Somehow, after reading a terrifying account of government overreach creeping into every aspect of human life and choice, Clinton drew the lesson that individuals should be able to trust the government, and society’s various information gatekeepers,” writes Jack Crowe.

This is not the first example of Orwell revisionism in recent weeks.

Late last month, a narrative began circling amongst some on the far-left that because George Orwell fought against fascists in Spain during the 1930s, he would have joined Antifa.

This of course rests on the premise that Antifa is “anti-fascist,” which is like believing that North Korea is a “Democratic People’s Republic”.

In reality, Orwell supported unpopular free speech, whereas Antifa literally burns signs that say “free speech” and violently attacks anyone who tries to engage in it.

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.