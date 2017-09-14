Hillary Clinton Tour Schedule Released

Image Credits: John Lamparski / WireImage / Getty.

Hillary Clinton has released a schedule of her upcoming tour dates where people can meet her and talk about her past political experiences:

“Join Hillary Rodham Clinton as she travels the United States this fall,” her website proudly states. “She’ll connect with audiences with a story that’s personal, raw, detailed and surprisingly funny.”

“She’ll take you with her on her journey and talk about What Happened, what’s next, and what’s on your mind.”

As we saw on video, journalist Laura Loomer told Clinton what was on her mind – a couple of questions any good reporter would ask – and the vanquished candidate had security take her out the door:

Loomer also ran into Hillary’s side woman, Huma Abedin, and asked her why she hasn’t already divorced her husband, Anthony Weiner, who was found guilty of sexting a minor. As mentioned, Loomer was removed from the property, unfortunately without her signed copy of the unpopular book What Happened.

Interestingly, the very next day Abedin and Weiner headed into divorce court.


