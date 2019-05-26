Hillary Clinton: Trump and His ‘Cronies’ Spreading ‘Sexist Trash’ Online About Pelosi

Hillary Clinton defended Speaker Nancy Pelosi yesterday and ripped President Donald Trump and “his cronies” for the videos they’ve spread of her.

My take on Trump and his cronies spreading that doctored video of Nancy Pelosi: It's sexist trash. It's also a sign that Trump is running scared. pic.twitter.com/AgcH5RQNyj — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) May 25, 2019

“The President and his cronies have been running around spreading a doctored video of Nancy Pelosi. Now, it is sexist trash. But it is also a sign that Trump is running scared.”

