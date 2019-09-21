Hillary Clinton: Trump Asked ‘Foreign Power to Help Him Win an Election. Again.’

Failed 2016 White House hopeful Hillary Clinton accused President Donald Trump on Friday of seeking the assistance of a foreign government to win a presidential election for a second time.

“The president asked a foreign power to help him win an election. Again,” Clinton wrote on Twitter.

In her tweet, Clinton seemingly referenced a joke then-candidate Trump told in 2016 in which he asked Russia to locate his Democrat rival’s emails on a private server. “Russia, if you’re listening, I hope you’re able to find the 30,000 emails that are missing. I think you will probably be rewarded mightily by our press,” he said at the time.

