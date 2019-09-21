Hillary Clinton: Trump Asked ‘Foreign Power to Help Him Win an Election. Again.’

Failed 2016 White House hopeful Hillary Clinton accused President Donald Trump on Friday of seeking the assistance of a foreign government to win a presidential election for a second time.

“The president asked a foreign power to help him win an election. Again,” Clinton wrote on Twitter.

The president asked a foreign power to help him win an election. Again.https://t.co/EjkE84oCCF — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 20, 2019

In her tweet, Clinton seemingly referenced a joke then-candidate Trump told in 2016 in which he asked Russia to locate his Democrat rival’s emails on a private server. “Russia, if you’re listening, I hope you’re able to find the 30,000 emails that are missing. I think you will probably be rewarded mightily by our press,” he said at the time.

Read more



Eddie Bravo and Sam Tripoli join The Alex Jones Show to break down why Kamala Harris can’t get support after her crimes against black communities in America.