Hillary Clinton: Trump ‘Committed Impeachable Crimes,’ Only GOP Stands in the Way

Former Democrat presidential candidate Hillary Clinton tweeted on Friday that there is no question that President Trump “committed impeachable crimes” and suggested that the only thing standing between the president and the wrath of the law is his Republican allies.

Clinton has not hidden her opinion throughout the seven public impeachment hearings that the House Intelligence Committee has held over the course of the last two weeks. She wrapped up the week with some final thoughts, declaring that Trump “committed an impeachable offense.”

“The question is not whether Trump has committed impeachable crimes. He has,” she wrote. “The question is whether Republicans in Congress will affirm that an American president is not above the law”:

Despite Clinton’s assertion, none of the witnesses over the last two weeks were able to definitively show that the president committed an impeachable offense.

While the vast majority of witnesses were testifying based on hearsay, Democrats overwhelmingly declared victory after Ambassador Gordon Sondland, who spoke to the president, muttered the words “quid pro quo.” However, when pressed, Sondland said it was his presumption that a phone call, meeting, and aid were contingent upon an investigation into the 2016 election and Burisma and stated that Trump explicitly told him, “I want nothing. I want no quid pro quo.”

