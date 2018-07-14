Hillary Clinton: Trump, GOP 'Trying To Rip The Heart Out Of America'

Hillary Clinton had strong words for the Trump administration and Republicans on Friday while addressing the American Federation of Teachers, saying the fundamental rights of Americans are what’s at stake this November.

Speaking at the labor union’s conference in Pittsburgh, Mrs. Clinton slammed the administration’s separations of families at the border as inhumane and indecent.

“I believe with all my heart that the test of any society is how we treat the most vulnerable among us, particularly our youngest, our oldest, our people with disabilities, and right now, my friends, our country is failing that test,” she said. “We have never seen such organized cruelty, disdain and contempt for those values.

“People used to hide the way they felt,” she lamented. “They wouldn’t come right out and say what they were thinking, which was good, that’s part of the process of civilization. Boy, not today.”

