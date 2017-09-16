Hillary Clinton: Trump ‘Has Given a Lot of Encouragement and Rhetorical Support’ to the KKK

Friday on PBS’s “NewsHour,” former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton said President Donald Trump had given a lot of “encouragement and rhetorical support” to the Ku Klux Klan.

When asked if President Trump is a racist, Clinton said, “Here’s what I believe. I believe He has given a lot of encouragement and rhetorical support to the Ku Klux Klan, he accepted the support of David Duke. I believe that he has not condemned the neo-Nazis and the self-proclaimed white supremacists in Charlottesville and other settings.”

She continued “I can’t tell you what’s in his heart, Judy. I don’t know. It could be total rank cynical opportunism. He has a hardcore base that believes these things and he is going to keep feeding it.”


